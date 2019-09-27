New York Mets
Team sources would be ‘surprised’ if New York Mets skipper Mickey Callaway isn’t fired (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 6m
Sources close to the Mets would reportedly be "surprised" if manager Mickey Callaway is brought back next season.
