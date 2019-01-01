New York Mets
WATCH: No. 2 Citi Field Moment - Wilmer Flores
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Citi and SNY bring you the Top 10 Moments in Citi Field history! After a fan vote, coming in at No. 2 is Wilmer Flores hitting a famous walk-off vs. the Nationals on July 31, 2015.
