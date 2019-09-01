New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yankees’ Aaron Judge tops MLB jersey sales for 3rd year running | How to buy your own Aaron Judge jersey | Which Mets, Phillies made the top 20? - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
MLB released data on the top selling jerseys of the 2019 regular season, and for the third time in as many MLB seasons, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge topped the list.
Tweets
-
It wasn't *that* former Knick https://t.co/0ISkFoe7UiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @espnpodcasts: Last night, two big names in baseball said goodbye. @Buster_ESPN and crew evaluate their careers... LISTEN to the Baseball Tonight podcast: https://t.co/MXVomuIl9I https://t.co/i2plJcqZdqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Another thing about this idea about analytics and how it’s going to “fix” Wheeler. It’s not a magic potion. I heard how Aaron Sanchez was fixed by the #Astros and he was as bad if not worse in Houston....Mets have improved in Analytics area #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
:(if you asked me 6 yrs ago how i thought id be rmembered id have probably said that horse from horsin around but here we are season 6 on @netflix the 2 part final season before i hit the dusty trail aka runyon dont make plans oct 25 or jan31 bc youre watching me and feeling feels https://t.co/PbVBLdfXP6Owner / Front Office
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 9/27/19 https://t.co/KgmRgKbuiVBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: 2019 Vin Scully Award recipient Tim McCarver discussed the current state of baseball, Noah Syndergaard's catcher preferences & more. LISTEN: https://t.co/YjXTXerwnY. https://t.co/SbViZGnXZxTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets