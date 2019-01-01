New York Mets

Bleacher Report
46863132_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Mickey Callaway Remaining with Team Would Be a Surprise

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 3m

The New York Mets front office is scheduled to discuss the future of manager Mickey Callaway next week and, while he's under contract for the 2020 MLB season, it would reportedly be a surprise if he's retained...

Tweets