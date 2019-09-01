New York Mets

Mets Merized
0568f790-847c-4a82-83e0-db0512223ea9

Thanks For The Thrills, Zack Wheeler

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 8s

When New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson acquired Zack Wheeler -- a young, extremely promising right-handed prospect -- for soon-to-be free agent Carlos Beltran just ahead of the 2011 tra

Tweets