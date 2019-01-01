New York Mets

Metsblog
46545144_thumbnail

MLB execs on potential cost of Mets' Zack Wheeler: 'Certainty is one of the things you pay for'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

'You still recognize the flaws,' one exec said. 'He might always have command issues that will be a factor when you're trying to put a price on his talent, but he's a relatively young 29, if you look at his career innings, with a free-and-easy...

Tweets