Two Mets players among Top 20 most popular jerseys this season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

A pair of Mets cracked the Top 20 list of MLB's list of most popular jerseys of 2019, with Pete Alonso finishing at No. 14 and Jacob deGrom slotting in at No. 19.

