New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Smash ’Em, Bake ’Em or Sit on ’Em: The Inexact Science of Breaking In Gloves
by: Kevin Armstrong and Vincent Tullo — NY Times 40s
Even major league fielders struggle to find that perfect shape for their most important defensive tool. And despite plenty of technology in the game, old-school techniques still reign.
Tweets
-
Tonight's #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo RF Alonso 1B J.D. Davis LF Frazier 3B Rosario SS Panik 2B Lagares CF Nido C Stroman SP (9-13, 3.23 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Joe Panik told me he isn’t thinking about the offseason just yet, but that he’d want to return to the Mets if the team wanted to bring him back. He loves playing here.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets lineup for the final series opener of the year: Brandon Nimmo – RF Pete Alonso – 1B J.D. Davis – LF Todd Frazier – 3B Amed Rosario – SS Joe Panik – 2B Juan Lagares – CF Tomás Nido – C Marcus Stroman – RHPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
KD's focus for season: Health, being teammate https://t.co/5L5CiAEQOgTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom had a 39.6% whiff rate on his changeup this year, the highest of his career. Among pitchers who have thrown at least 200 changeups that were swung at (55 total), deGrom's 39.6% whiff rate is eighth highest. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Friday #Mets lineup vs Braves... Brandon Nimmo – RF Pete Alonso – 1B J.D. Davis – LF Todd Frazier – 3B Amed Rosario – SS Joe Panik – 2B Juan Lagares – CF Tomás Nido – C Marcus Stroman – RHPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets