Mets Set Some Good and Bad Franchise Records in 2019

by: Kyle Newman Mets Merized Online 1m

By missing the playoffs the Mets have set new record in futility, and tied some records that were set over thirty years ago.

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 3m
    Tonight's #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo RF Alonso 1B J.D. Davis LF Frazier 3B Rosario SS Panik 2B Lagares CF Nido C Stroman SP (9-13, 3.23 ERA)
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 4m
    Joe Panik told me he isn’t thinking about the offseason just yet, but that he’d want to return to the Mets if the team wanted to bring him back. He loves playing here.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 8m
    Mets lineup for the final series opener of the year: Brandon Nimmo – RF Pete Alonso – 1B J.D. Davis – LF Todd Frazier – 3B Amed Rosario – SS Joe Panik – 2B Juan Lagares – CF Tomás Nido – C Marcus Stroman – RHP
    ESPN New York @ESPNNewYork 10m
    KD's focus for season: Health, being teammate https://t.co/5L5CiAEQOg
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 14m
    Jacob deGrom had a 39.6% whiff rate on his changeup this year, the highest of his career. Among pitchers who have thrown at least 200 changeups that were swung at (55 total), deGrom's 39.6% whiff rate is eighth highest. #Mets #LGM
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 15m
    Friday #Mets lineup vs Braves... Brandon Nimmo – RF Pete Alonso – 1B J.D. Davis – LF Todd Frazier – 3B Amed Rosario – SS Joe Panik – 2B Juan Lagares – CF Tomás Nido – C Marcus Stroman – RHP
