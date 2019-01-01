New York Mets
Open Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 9/27/19
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35s
The Mets open their final series of 2019 at home against the division champions.
He was on the Athletics last season. It doesn't count if you leave and come back.
If Lagares and Wheeler leave in free agency this winter, Jacob deGrom will become the longest-tenured Met. Behind him would be Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes. I asked Juan Lagares, who is likely playing his last games for the Mets this weekend, if he ever wonders what his career might have been without the injuries. "Damn, man, I was hurt a lot," he said.
As a wheelchair user, I actually promote the use of the mta elevators as public urinals— anything to make them less appealing to lazy loafs.
I asked Juan Lagares, who is likely playing his last games for the Mets this weekend, if he ever wonders what his career might have been without the injuries. "Damn, man, I was hurt a lot," he said.
Marcus Stroman toes the rubber for the Mets as they start their final series of the season against the Braves! Mets Pregame starts NOW!
Jacob deGrom is probably going to win the Cy Young Award in back-to-back seasons. It's a feat that's only been accomplished 10 other times in the game's history. I asked Jake about that possibility. He answered with the humility that you've come to expect.
