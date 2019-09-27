New York Mets

NY native Joe Panik would welcome return to NY Mets next season

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3m

Hopewell Junction NY native Joe Panik hit .273 with four doubles, a homer and 10 RBI in a stretch of 23 games after being acquired by the Mets.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 4m
    He was on the Athletics last season. It doesn't count if you leave and come back.
    phillip
    @TimBritton Familia?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 7m
    If Lagares and Wheeler leave in free agency this winter, Jacob deGrom will become the longest-tenured Met. Behind him would be Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes.
    Mike Puma
    I asked Juan Lagares, who is likely playing his last games for the Mets this weekend, if he ever wonders what his career might have been without the injuries. "Damn, man, I was hurt a lot," he said.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Ted Berg @OGTedBerg 10m
    RT @Brianrocco: @OGTedBerg As a wheelchair user, I actually promote the use of the mta elevators as public urinals— anything to make them less appealing to lazy loafs.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 12m
    I asked Juan Lagares, who is likely playing his last games for the Mets this weekend, if he ever wonders what his career might have been without the injuries. "Damn, man, I was hurt a lot," he said.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 14m
    Marcus Stroman toes the rubber for the Mets as they start their final series of the season against the Braves! Mets Pregame starts NOW! ⏰: 7:10 p.m. 📺: SNY 💻: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI https://t.co/Pxm76vknQn
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 14m
    RT @SteveGelbs: Jacob deGrom is probably going to win the Cy Young Award in back-to-back seasons. It’s a feat that’s only been accomplished 10 other times in the game’s history. I asked Jake about that possibility. He answered with the humility that you’ve come to expect. https://t.co/3a9gYmn21g
    TV / Radio Network
