Alonso's 52nd HR ties MLB rookie record

Mets slugger Pete Alonso ripped his 52nd homer of the season on Friday at Citi Field, tying the MLB rookie record Aaron Judge set in 2017. Alonso's 96.8-mph liner off Atlanta's Dallas Keuchel barely cleared the orange line in left field.

