Pete Alonso’s 52nd Homer Ties MLB Record
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 32s
In his first at-bat on Friday night against the Braves at Citi Field, Mets slugger Pete Alonso tied the major league rookie home run record by hitting his 52nd blast of the year. The record was pr
Holy Rosario! Amed knots things up at 2!Blogger / Podcaster
Germen. Amed. Valdez. Rosario. Single, rib eye. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Single-season HR, #MLB rookies: 1) Pete Alonso (52, 2019) 1) Aaron Judge (52) 3) Mark McGwire (49) 4) Cody Bellinger (39) 5) Frank Robinson (38) 6) Albert Pujols (37) 6) Al Rosen (37) 8) José Abreu (36) 9) Mike Piazza (35) 9) Rudy York 35) 9) Ron Kittle (35) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @chelseajnimmo: That dessert chicken looked pretty good though... 😂 https://t.co/YZSIZ0CtBlBlogger / Podcaster
Baseball needs more guys named HubieBlogger / Podcaster
With Pete Alonso’s leadoff walk in the third inning, he now has 72 on the year. That ties him with Lee Mazzilli (1977) and Ike Davis (2010) for the most by a #Mets rookie. #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
