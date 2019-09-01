New York Mets

Pete Alonso’s 52nd Homer Ties MLB Record

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 32s

In his first at-bat on Friday night against the Braves at Citi Field, Mets slugger Pete Alonso tied the major league rookie home run record by hitting his 52nd blast of the year. The record was pr

