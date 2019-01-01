New York Mets
Alonso ties Judge's rookie mark with 52nd homer
by: Associated Press — ESPN 3m
Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit his 52nd homer of the season, tying Yankees star Aaron Judge's total from 2017 for most by a rookie.
Tweets
-
Holy Rosario! Amed knots things up at 2!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Germen. Amed. Valdez. Rosario. Single, rib eye. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Single-season HR, #MLB rookies: 1) Pete Alonso (52, 2019) 1) Aaron Judge (52) 3) Mark McGwire (49) 4) Cody Bellinger (39) 5) Frank Robinson (38) 6) Albert Pujols (37) 6) Al Rosen (37) 8) José Abreu (36) 9) Mike Piazza (35) 9) Rudy York 35) 9) Ron Kittle (35) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chelseajnimmo: That dessert chicken looked pretty good though... 😂 https://t.co/YZSIZ0CtBlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baseball needs more guys named HubieBlogger / Podcaster
-
With Pete Alonso’s leadoff walk in the third inning, he now has 72 on the year. That ties him with Lee Mazzilli (1977) and Ike Davis (2010) for the most by a #Mets rookie. #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
