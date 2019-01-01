New York Mets
WATCH: Pete Alonso ties the all-time rookie HR record with No. 52
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
With an 0-1 count and one out in the first inning, Pete Alonso made history. He blasted a home run to left field off of Braves starter Dallas Keuchel to tie the MLB record for home runs by a rookie in a single season.
