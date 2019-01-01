New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Video: Mets' Pete Alonso Ties Aaron Judge's MLB Rookie Home Run Record

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 10s

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's remarkable rookie season continued on Friday as he smacked his 52nd home run, tying New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's first-year mark set in 2017...

