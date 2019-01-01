New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Video: Mets' Pete Alonso Ties Aaron Judge's MLB Rookie Home Run Record
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 10s
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's remarkable rookie season continued on Friday as he smacked his 52nd home run, tying New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's first-year mark set in 2017...
Tweets
-
Excited to see a full year of Stroman in a Mets uniSuper Fan
-
Small sample size.Mets entered play 44-27 since Brodie Van Wagenen's chair throw in the coaches' meeting. Some Mets people are aware of this stat.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeurys Familia just made Chipper Freeman look silly. The #Mets need to figure his situation out. He is a main reason why they’re going home on Sunday evening.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets entered play 44-27 since Brodie Van Wagenen's chair throw in the coaches' meeting. Some Mets people are aware of this stat.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
very nice.FINALLY!!!! A clear picture! https://t.co/jrcWdOvHhuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman’s final line: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 112 pitches Stroman looked great tonight as he finished the year strong. Looking forward to a full season with him in the rotation #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets