Video: Pete Alonso ties MLB rookie home run record
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports 16s
Alonso tied Aaron Judge’s all-time rookie home run record after clubbing his 52nd homer on Friday.
Excited to see a full year of Stroman in a Mets uniSuper Fan
Small sample size.Mets entered play 44-27 since Brodie Van Wagenen's chair throw in the coaches' meeting. Some Mets people are aware of this stat.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeurys Familia just made Chipper Freeman look silly. The #Mets need to figure his situation out. He is a main reason why they’re going home on Sunday evening.Blogger / Podcaster
very nice.FINALLY!!!! A clear picture! https://t.co/jrcWdOvHhuBlogger / Podcaster
Marcus Stroman’s final line: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 112 pitches Stroman looked great tonight as he finished the year strong. Looking forward to a full season with him in the rotation #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
