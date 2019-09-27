New York Mets

WFAN
46875602_thumbnail

Mets Phenom Pete Alonso Crushes 52nd, Ties Judge’s Rookie Home Run Record

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Alonso lined an 0-1 fastball from Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel narrowly over the wall in left field in the first inning Friday night.

