Alonso Moves Closer to History in Mets 4-2 Victory
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online
Big Pete Alonso powered the Mets (84-76) to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves (97-63) on Friday night at Cti Field thanks in part to his 52nd home run of the season, which put him in a tie wit
“When I think of guys like baseball history, I think of old-time guys like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds,” Alonso said. “To think that as a rookie I hit more homers than everyone except for one guy, it’s nuts. It’s crazy.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Bro I will come to your house
Alonso's unabashed joy is something you rarely see from big leaguers, even rookies who hit 52 home runs. Teammates, fans, even cynical sportswriters appreciate the sincerity; made it that much more fun to watch his historic season.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB scores: A's, Rays clinch wild-card berths; Mets' Pete Alonso ties rookie home run record
This will be updated shortly.
Marcus Stroman wants to develop a four-seamer and a changeup over the offseason.
