New York Mets

Mets Merized
46877597_thumbnail

Alonso Moves Closer to History in Mets 4-2 Victory

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 26s

Big Pete Alonso powered the Mets (84-76) to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves (97-63) on Friday night at Cti Field thanks in part to his 52nd home run of the season, which put him in a tie wit

Tweets