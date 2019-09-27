New York Mets

Gil Must Go: why the hell is Seaver going 9 in a meaningless game?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

If you needed any proof that Gil is a menace, this was it. Why is Seaver going nine in a meaningless game?  If you really think this guy is a franchise player, then maybe let’s not waste his arm and keep him healthy into the 1980s. Anyway, another...

