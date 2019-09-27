New York Mets
Gil Must Go: why the hell is Seaver going 9 in a meaningless game?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
If you needed any proof that Gil is a menace, this was it. Why is Seaver going nine in a meaningless game? If you really think this guy is a franchise player, then maybe let’s not waste his arm and keep him healthy into the 1980s. Anyway, another...
“When I think of guys like baseball history, I think of old-time guys like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds,” Alonso said. “To think that as a rookie I hit more homers than everyone except for one guy, it’s nuts. It’s crazy.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Alonso's unabashed joy is something you rarely see from big leaguers, even rookies who hit 52 home runs. Teammates, fans, even cynical sportswriters appreciate the sincerity; made it that much more fun to watch his historic season.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB scores: A's, Rays clinch wild-card berths; Mets' Pete Alonso ties rookie home run record https://t.co/fhC0BZfokuBeat Writer / Columnist
This will be updated shortly. https://t.co/1Ek3FBgFIOBeat Writer / Columnist
Marcus Stroman wants to develop a four-seamer and a changeup over the offseason.Beat Writer / Columnist
