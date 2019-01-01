New York Mets

Metsblog
46877659_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Friday's 4-2 win vs. Braves, including Pete Alonso's record tying 52nd HR

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 47s

The Mets blasted two home runs on their way to a 4-2 win over the Braves on Friday night.

Tweets