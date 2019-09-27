New York Mets

Pete Alonso ties Aaron Judge's rookie HR record with No. 52 in Mets' win over Braves | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 27, 2019 10:28 PM Newsday 7m

Here is a complete list of major-leaguers who have hit more home runs in their rookie season than Pete Alonso: That isn’t a typo. There is no list. Alonso hit homer No. 52 Friday night in a 4-2 victor

