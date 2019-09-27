Pete Alonso's record-tying 52nd homer | Newsday

New York Mets
Pete Alonso hit his 52nd home run of the season in the Mets' game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday Sept. 27, 2019. The home run ties Aaron Judge's rookie home run record.
“When I think of guys like baseball history, I think of old-time guys like Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds,” Alonso said. “To think that as a rookie I hit more homers than everyone except for one guy, it’s nuts. It’s crazy.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Bro I will come to your houseTV / Radio Personality
Alonso's unabashed joy is something you rarely see from big leaguers, even rookies who hit 52 home runs. Teammates, fans, even cynical sportswriters appreciate the sincerity; made it that much more fun to watch his historic season.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB scores: A's, Rays clinch wild-card berths; Mets' Pete Alonso ties rookie home run record https://t.co/fhC0BZfokuBeat Writer / Columnist
This will be updated shortly. https://t.co/1Ek3FBgFIOBeat Writer / Columnist
Marcus Stroman wants to develop a four-seamer and a changeup over the offseason.Beat Writer / Columnist
