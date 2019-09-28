New York Mets
New York Mets: Dominic Smith open to learning center field
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
Dominic Smith has a plan to work his way into the New York Mets lineup next year. This winter, he's going to work on his speed and hope to make himself ava...
Here’s the @Mets’ single-season records Pete Alonso owns: Home runs Extra-base hits Total bases Alonso owns the following #Mets’ single-season rookie records: Hits RBI Runs ABBlogger / Podcaster
Marcus Stroman, 92mph Sinker and 90mph Cutter, Overlay.Misc
Marcus Stroman, 93mph Sinker, 90mph Cutter and 87mph Slider, Overlay (synced at release)Misc
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Pete Alonso bashes again…sorry baseball but YAAWWWWNNN https://t.co/vtQBuSblTFBlogger / Podcaster
After looking shaky early, Marcus Stroman delivered a quality start and earned his tenth win of the season. https://t.co/nBOYUTKSavBlogger / Podcaster
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Saturday Back, Back, Back Page 52! Alonso ties Judge for rookie HR record in Mets' win PLUS: Paxton exits early AND: How Kyrie, KD and DeAndre joined forces with Nets @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/EsooDGskmtBeat Writer / Columnist
