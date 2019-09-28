New York Mets

The Mets Police
Bash-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Pete Alonso bashes again…sorry baseball but YAAWWWWNNN

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7s

Pete Alonso hit another home run!   I think baseball and the Mets want me to feel excited about all the home runs, but it is having the opposite effect.  It’s so many that none of them have any impact.  I do not care at all if he breaks this record...

Tweets