New York Mets

Mets Merized
46884269_thumbnail

Puma: Mets View J.D. Davis As An Asset

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Friday night that the New York Mets view J.D. Davis as an asset heading into the offseason, speculating that the team could possibly look to flip him for

Tweets