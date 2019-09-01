New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Puma: Mets View J.D. Davis As An Asset
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Mike Puma of the New York Post reported on Friday night that the New York Mets view J.D. Davis as an asset heading into the offseason, speculating that the team could possibly look to flip him for
Tweets
-
Try to keep up todayGOOOOOOOAL GOOOOOOOAL GOOOOOOOAL GOOOOOOOAL GOOOOOOOAL GOOOOOOOAL 1-0 to the Wednesday!!!!! #swfc https://t.co/TI9NpCApGVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's everything that happened Friday night in Mets land https://t.co/ZCZ0KvGotTTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TheHappyRecap: The Todd Father taking out the trash. https://t.co/4Ttcy32khPBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mazeika Drives in Two, Throws Out One in Scorpions Loss https://t.co/AlWMboQD3z #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Pete Alonso bashes again…sorry baseball but YAAWWWWNNN https://t.co/Witeb5rNpyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @vpinezic: @Mediagoon @Mets @CitiField Not on Thursday night. Woman searched every crevice of my bag, finds a nail clipper, and says I can’t bring that in. “Since when??” Guy next to her chimed in and said it’s ok. I checked the website-says items allowed in are at their discretion, but seriously, nail clippers!?!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets