Daniel Murphy had a lousy year
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
I expected Murph to have a huge year laying in Colorado. You’d think he’d hit for a very high average with lots of doubles in that park. Plus, in a year when Let’s Bash, I’d expect some more power. Nope. Murph is at .278 13 and 78 which are the...
New Post: Five Crucial Losses That Cost Mets The Postseason https://t.co/pSIJF3yAGO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Describing the Mets’ first baseman as having that “it factor,” Aaron Judge said he was happy it was Pete Alonso who tied his rookie home run record Friday night. @bykristieackert https://t.co/98QiOswZV2Newspaper / Magazine
-
TODAY'S #CFB ACTION ON @ESPNNY98_7FM 9/28 -- #Alabama AT #OleMiss -- Coverage starts at 3PM on 98.7FM - ESPN App - TuneIn - Tell your smart speaker "ESPN New York"TV / Radio Network
-
RT @GiantPanda81: @reecemos @Metstradamus I'm with you, I'd much rather have them than more International Slot Money.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Agreed. People may debate these moves, but he’s proven to be a hot stove cooker.@michaelgbaron Brodie is aggressive. I’m not worried that he won’t make moves.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman threw 44 cut-fastballs last night, the 2nd-most he's thrown in a game all season. Stroman threw his cutter 31.1% of the time in Sept., the highest % of any month this year. His avg. spin rate on his cutter was also the highest in Sept. (2728 rpm). #Mets @MStrooo6Blogger / Podcaster
