Daniel Murphy had a lousy year

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

I expected Murph to have a huge year laying in Colorado.  You’d think he’d hit for a very high average with lots of doubles in that park.  Plus, in a year when Let’s Bash, I’d expect some more power.  Nope. Murph is at .278 13 and 78 which are the...

