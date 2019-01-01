New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Pete Alonso ties Aaron Judge's MLB rookie home run record
by: Ameer Tyree — Sporting News 1m
New York's first baseman hit his 52nd home run Friday against the Braves at Citi Field, tying the major league record set by the Yankees' Judge in 2017.
Tweets
-
New Post: Five Crucial Losses That Cost Mets The Postseason https://t.co/pSIJF3yAGO #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Describing the Mets’ first baseman as having that “it factor,” Aaron Judge said he was happy it was Pete Alonso who tied his rookie home run record Friday night. @bykristieackert https://t.co/98QiOswZV2Newspaper / Magazine
-
TODAY'S #CFB ACTION ON @ESPNNY98_7FM 9/28 -- #Alabama AT #OleMiss -- Coverage starts at 3PM on 98.7FM - ESPN App - TuneIn - Tell your smart speaker "ESPN New York"TV / Radio Network
-
RT @GiantPanda81: @reecemos @Metstradamus I'm with you, I'd much rather have them than more International Slot Money.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Agreed. People may debate these moves, but he’s proven to be a hot stove cooker.@michaelgbaron Brodie is aggressive. I’m not worried that he won’t make moves.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Marcus Stroman threw 44 cut-fastballs last night, the 2nd-most he's thrown in a game all season. Stroman threw his cutter 31.1% of the time in Sept., the highest % of any month this year. His avg. spin rate on his cutter was also the highest in Sept. (2728 rpm). #Mets @MStrooo6Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets