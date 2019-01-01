New York Mets

WATCH: No. 1 Citi Field Moment - Johan Santana

Citi and SNY bring you the Top 10 Moments in Citi Field history! After a fan vote, coming in at No. 1 is Johan Santana throwing the first ever Mets no-hitter on June 1, 2012.

