New York Mets

Metsblog
46887617_thumbnail

Aaron Judge on Pete Alonso tying home run record: 'No better person to share it with'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

No one knows what Pete Alonso is feeling right now more than Aaron Judge, and there might not be a bigger fan of the Mets 1B than the Yankees RF for the 2019 campaign's final two games.

Tweets