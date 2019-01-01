New York Mets

Yankees' Aaron Judge Says Pete Alonso Will 'For Sure' Break His Rookie HR Record

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said Pete Alonso will "for sure" break his rookie record of 52 home runs after the New York Mets first baseman tied the all-time mark Friday night with a homer in a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves ...

