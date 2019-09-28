New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Aaron Judge says there is 'no better person to share' the rookie home run record with than Pete Alonso - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Sep 28, 2019 at 1:21 pm ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 6m
Alonso still has two games to break Judge's record
Tweets
-
🚨 RT TO WIN! 🚨 RT for a chance to win this 1969 World Champions #Mets themed pack! #FanAppreciationWeekend Includes: 🔶 Replica Jersey 👀 🔷 Replica Ring 💍 🔶 1969 World Champs Pennant 🏆 🔷 @ArtShamsky signed baseball ✍️Official Team Account
-
As one reader said, “Where on TV is the female version of Tony Siragusa?” https://t.co/ggGQTVOdUJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 👀 RT TO WIN! 👀 Retweet for your chance to win a pair of suite tickets for tomorrow’s game. #FanAppreciationWeekend https://t.co/SvIhAUHDehBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: 1969 Mets 160-game record of 99-61 is 3rd-best in club history. *Gentry pitches Mets 4th consecutive CG ShO, topping Phillies 2-0* *Gosger doubles in deciding run* *Mets winning streak reaches 8, as does lead over Cubs* *Braves magic number to be Mets playoff opponent is 1*Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: Game 160 Bonus Track —1999 Mets (94-66) prevail in 11 innings vs PIT on Robin Ventura’s bases-loaded, 2-out RBI single —Reds lose 4-3 in 10 innings at Milwaukee —Dodgers beat Astros 5-1 in Houston —Mets 1 GB NL Central co-leaders HOU, CIN for Wild CardBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: METS AFTER 160 GAMES 2019: 84-76 ***19th-best NYM*** — 1973 Mets (81-79) win nightcap @ CHI 9-2; Magic Number for NL East is 1 — 2016 Mets (86-74) beat PHI @ CBP 5-2; Magic Number for 1st NL Wild Card is 1 — 1962 Mets (40-120) & 1988 Mets (100-60) complete their seasons.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets