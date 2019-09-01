New York Mets

Mets Merized
Pete Alonso Breaks MLB Rookie Home Run Record

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

By Tim RyderMajor League Baseball has a new rookie home run king.With his 53rd homer of the season -- a third-inning, 106.1 MPH exit velocity, 415-foot solo home run into the centerfield s

