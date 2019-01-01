New York Mets
Alonso sets rookie HR record with No. 53
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Pete Alonso's solo shot in the third inning Saturday at Citi Field was his 53rd home run of the season, setting the record for most home runs in a season by a rookie. The Yankees' Aaron Judge had held the record with 52 homers in 2017.
