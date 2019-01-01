New York Mets

Alonso sets rookie HR record with No. 53

Pete Alonso's solo shot in the third inning Saturday at Citi Field was his 53rd home run of the season, setting the record for most home runs in a season by a rookie. The Yankees' Aaron Judge had held the record with 52 homers in 2017.

