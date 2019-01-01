New York Mets
Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso breaks rookie home run record belting number 53
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 2m
Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso, breaks rookie home run record belting number 53. The Mets All-Star breaks Aaron Judge's record of 52.
Tweets
-
RT @wcbs880: AUDIO: History made at @CitiField! @Pete_Alonso20 breaks the @MLB rookie home run record with his 53rd homer! @WayneRandazzo had the 3rd inning call from @MetsBooth on WCBS 880. @Mets #LFGM #LGM https://t.co/YhcnMugO9lBlogger / Podcaster
-
5️⃣3️⃣Official Team Account
-
New Post: Mets Win 3-0 Over Braves on Pete Alonso’s Special Night https://t.co/6a2CI0t7Pm #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: ❄️🐻❄️🐻 ❄️🐻❄️🐻 🐻 ❄️ ❄️ 🐻 🐻❄️🐻❄️ 🐻❄️🐻❄️ 🐻 🐻 ❄️ ❄️ ❄️🐻❄️🐻 ❄️🐻❄️🐻 https://t.co/v7gUjhzDNQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso has 82 hits with an exit velocity of 105.0+ mph this season, which leads all hitters. #Mets @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Edwin Diaz on his plans for the off season "I want to work on the consistency of my pitches"TV / Radio Network
