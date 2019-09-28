New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Gil must read the blog

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Jeez, can nobody in this league score a run?  The Mets got another shutout. Looks like Gil reads the blog and finally realized he shouldn’t burn out the starters in meaningless games.  Gentry for 5, and then the bullpen finished it. 13th win for...

