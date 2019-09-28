New York Mets

Unbelievable! Pete Alonso breaks the record and all numbers and context are now meaningless

by: Shannon Shark

Yep, a rookie showed up and hit 53 HRs playing his home games at Citi Field.  Unbelievable.  Congrats to Pete, baseball, and all that love the Bash. ❄️🐻❄️🐻 ❄️🐻❄️🐻 🐻 ❄️ ❄️ 🐻 🐻❄️🐻❄️ 🐻❄️🐻❄️ 🐻 🐻 ❄️ ❄️ ❄️🐻❄️🐻 ❄️🐻❄️🐻 pic.twitter.com/v7gUjhzDNQ — New York...

