Alonso breaks rookie home run record with 53rd blast | Newsday
by: Updated September 28, 2019 10:15 PM — Newsday 9m
Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the season to break the rookie home run record in the third inning of the Mets game ...
RT @DevOnSports: Imagine being a Yankees fan, your team cruising to a 100+ wins and a true contender for a championship and you’re whining online the day before the end of the season about something the Mets or a Mets player did. We Mets fans may be miserable, but those guys are the true losers.Blogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso tonight moved into a tie for 39th place on the Mets' all-time home run list. He is tied with Jeromy Burnitz.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mike Trout won the #Angels MVP, and Hansel Robles won the Nick Adenhart Award, which goes to the team's best pitcher.Blogger / Podcaster
Extend the man!Pete Alonso on New York: "New York has embraced me. I’m just so thankful. I want to keep saying thank you to everybody in the city. Mets fans especially. This is home. This is home now."Minors
"It was just euphoria and magic," said Pete Alonso, who had never felt something like that. The tears rolled down his face. This was the best moment of his baseball life, and he soaked in every second. An updated story on a historic night: https://t.co/K1vXovqNqhBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JustinCToscano: A family had Pete Alonso's home run ball. The dad caught it. They gave it back to Alonso. He signed some stuff for them, took them on the field, took pictures. He tried to make it a special moment for the kids.Blogger / Podcaster
