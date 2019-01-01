New York Mets

Alonso hits 53rd HR, sets rookie record as Mets blank Braves

    JD @Section518 5m
    RT @DevOnSports: Imagine being a Yankees fan, your team cruising to a 100+ wins and a true contender for a championship and you’re whining online the day before the end of the season about something the Mets or a Mets player did. We Mets fans may be miserable, but those guys are the true losers.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 15m
    Pete Alonso tonight moved into a tie for 39th place on the Mets' all-time home run list. He is tied with Jeromy Burnitz.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 16m
    #FormerMetWatch
    Jeff Fletcher
    Mike Trout won the #Angels MVP, and Hansel Robles won the Nick Adenhart Award, which goes to the team's best pitcher.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 16m
    Extend the man!
    Tim Healey
    Pete Alonso on New York: "New York has embraced me. I’m just so thankful. I want to keep saying thank you to everybody in the city. Mets fans especially. This is home. This is home now."
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 17m
    "It was just euphoria and magic," said Pete Alonso, who had never felt something like that. The tears rolled down his face. This was the best moment of his baseball life, and he soaked in every second. An updated story on a historic night: https://t.co/K1vXovqNqh
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 17m
    RT @JustinCToscano: A family had Pete Alonso's home run ball. The dad caught it. They gave it back to Alonso. He signed some stuff for them, took them on the field, took pictures. He tried to make it a special moment for the kids.
