New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso passes Aaron hits HR no. 53, passing Aaron Judge for the rookie record
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 3m
As the 2019 season started to blossom, so did the potential of one Pete Alonso. A true powerhouse the moment he stepped to the plate, fans were salivating over him hitting monster home runs at the once cavernous Citi Field. What they didn’t expect...
Tweets
-
"It's like Real Madrid." https://t.co/ZSHD66c4yCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last week at this time many thought the Mets’ best path to the postseason was the Nationals folding. Washington now has a seven-game winning streak.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso’s record-setting 53rd home run was a solo shot, unless you count every Mets fan being with him in spirit every step of the way. https://t.co/BYGJS9YKncBlogger / Podcaster
-
Roy Hobbs lives: https://t.co/koArSQmilt via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My regular season contributions with @Rotoworld_BB are officially in the books! Thanks so much for reading/listening/watching this season. It never gets old. I find comfort in that daily grind, but really looking forward to watching some postseason baseball now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/K1vXovqNqhBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets