New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Last Game of the Season!
by: Marissa Credle — Mets Merized Online 3m
Good morning, Mets fans!On Saturday, the Mets defeated the Braves by a score of 3-0. Pete Alonso made history, becoming the first rookie to ever hit more than 52 home runs. Rene Rivera supp
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets’ Pitching Prospects Combine for Shutout Victory https://t.co/pQFAZTgdJE #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Step up to the plate and celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay! Head over to @DunkinNYTri today and grab a hot coffee and receive another hot ☕️ FREE! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Pete Alonso Home Run Number 53 https://t.co/I3dnHQQPCWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just heard this... What a great call by @WayneRandazzo on Pete Alonso's 53rd home run. That was exciting, great job! 👍 #LGM“And Pete Alonso stands alone!” My great friend, @WayneRandazzo, calls history. https://t.co/bg90x85xKqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Such great Pete Alonso video here from last night. https://t.co/dbciTMzPEg via @MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets