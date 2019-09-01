New York Mets

Mets Merized
46413137_thumbnail

Steven Matz Finishes Season on High Note with Six Scoreless Frames

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

Steven Matz finished his second straight season with 30 games started on Saturday, and did so on a high note, twirling six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while registering seven stri

Tweets