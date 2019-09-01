New York Mets

Mets Merized
Nightengale: Mets Are Potential Landing Spot For Joe Maddon

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Twitter, Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who is likely to be fired, has three potential landing spots this winter: with the Mets, Phillies or Padres.Maddo

