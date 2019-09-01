New York Mets

Mets Merized
46914789_thumbnail

MLB News: Joe Maddon Won’t Return as Cubs Manager

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Cubs manager Joe Maddon will not return for 2020.Earlier today, Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Twitter, said Maddon has three potential landing spots this w

Tweets