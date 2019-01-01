New York Mets

Mets' Pete Alonso reflects on setting rookie HR record, what his future holds, and more

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 23s

Pete Alonso truly soaked in the moment where he mashed his 53rd home run of the season, setting a new single season record for a rookie in MLB history. And he explained why to SNY's Steve Gelbs.

