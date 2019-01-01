New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Pete Alonso Sets the Record
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 9m
Pete Alonso finally did it. The Mets first baseman hit his 53rd home run to pass Aaron Judge and become the greatest rookie home run hitter.
Tweets
-
Let's say Mickey Callaway quits after this game in a scene reminiscent to the one in Half-Baked. Phil Regan is definitely the one who gets the "you're cool" right? #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
When the season's last day Threatens more frames to play... ...that's Zamora.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
And here I was thinking I would never have to remember how to spell Hechavarria again. Home run off Sewald. Tie game in 9th.TV / Radio Network
-
Hechavarria leads off the ninth with a game-tying HR. Has to torment the #Mets right to the bitter end.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets