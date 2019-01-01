New York Mets
Mets win season finale on Smith's walk-off HR
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
As they do every year after the season, the Mets will hold organizational meetings next week at Citi Field. Conspicuously absent from those meetings will be manager Mickey Callaway, who plans to make the 19-hour drive home to Florida with no...
Tweets
Man, I hope 15 of 30 voters vote for each guy and they split it. That's a dead heat among two teammates.Who ya got? Verlander: 21-6, 2.58 ERA, 34 GS, 223 IP, 137 H, 42 BB, 300 K's, .172 BAA, 0.80 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 12.1 K/9 Cole: 20-5, 2.50 ERA, 33 GS, 212 1/3 IP, 142 H, 48 BB, 326 K's, .186 BAA, 0.89 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 13.8 K/9Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Demon807: @MetsMerized Mets goes out the season with a bang. #LFGM Let's kick **** in 2020 no matter who will be manager.Blogger / Podcaster
as the #mets season is now officially over, i want to thank everyone who supported @MetsMerized this past year -- whether by reading, sharing, listening to a podcast, or welcoming a new writer on board. we appreciate you! stay tuned for great (and new!) offseason content.Blogger / Podcaster
In this, you'll find: -Dominic Smith can't believe it -The outlook -Five thoughts -Three questions -Award watch -Five memorable quotes (IMO) A 1600-word story to wrap up the 2019 Mets season: https://t.co/cvCvFuvnkmBeat Writer / Columnist
Holy moly...Good luck, voters!Who ya got? Verlander: 21-6, 2.58 ERA, 34 GS, 223 IP, 137 H, 42 BB, 300 K's, .172 BAA, 0.80 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 12.1 K/9 Cole: 20-5, 2.50 ERA, 33 GS, 212 1/3 IP, 142 H, 48 BB, 326 K's, .186 BAA, 0.89 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 13.8 K/9Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JonHeyman: Mets higherups will meet this week to discuss Mickey Callaway and other key personnel decisions. Exact day/time of meeting has not been set but they understand it needs to be soon.Super Fan
