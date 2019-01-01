New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tweets
-
Man, I hope 15 of 30 voters vote for each guy and they split it. That's a dead heat among two teammates.Who ya got? Verlander: 21-6, 2.58 ERA, 34 GS, 223 IP, 137 H, 42 BB, 300 K's, .172 BAA, 0.80 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 12.1 K/9 Cole: 20-5, 2.50 ERA, 33 GS, 212 1/3 IP, 142 H, 48 BB, 326 K's, .186 BAA, 0.89 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 13.8 K/9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Demon807: @MetsMerized Mets goes out the season with a bang. #LFGM Let's kick **** in 2020 no matter who will be manager.Blogger / Podcaster
-
as the #mets season is now officially over, i want to thank everyone who supported @MetsMerized this past year -- whether by reading, sharing, listening to a podcast, or welcoming a new writer on board. we appreciate you! stay tuned for great (and new!) offseason content.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In this, you'll find: -Dominic Smith can't believe it -The outlook -Five thoughts -Three questions -Award watch -Five memorable quotes (IMO) A 1600-word story to wrap up the 2019 Mets season: https://t.co/cvCvFuvnkmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Holy moly...Good luck, voters!Who ya got? Verlander: 21-6, 2.58 ERA, 34 GS, 223 IP, 137 H, 42 BB, 300 K's, .172 BAA, 0.80 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 12.1 K/9 Cole: 20-5, 2.50 ERA, 33 GS, 212 1/3 IP, 142 H, 48 BB, 326 K's, .186 BAA, 0.89 WHIP, .579 opponent OPS, 13.8 K/9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JonHeyman: Mets higherups will meet this week to discuss Mickey Callaway and other key personnel decisions. Exact day/time of meeting has not been set but they understand it needs to be soon.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets