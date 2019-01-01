New York Mets

Bleacher Report
46930473_thumbnail

Look: Jerry Seinfeld Jokes He Will Reboot 'Seinfeld' If Pete Alonso Appears

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 1m

No pressure, Pete Alonso , but television viewers may be treated to a reboot of one of the all-time classics if you're willing to appear on the show...

Tweets