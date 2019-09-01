New York Mets
Jerry Seinfeld wants Pete Alonso for remake of ‘The Boyfriend’ episode
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 8s
Jerry Seinfeld is a huge New York Mets fan and seems to have found a new favorite player in Pete Alonso. The actor/comedian sent a funny tweet on Sunday showing just how much he likes Alonso by saying he would remake "The Boyfriend" episode of his...
If you know @dgoold, you know he loves superheroes. Today he became one. Proud of you, my friend!Post-Dispatch's @dgoold helps save man's life at Busch Stadium: https://t.co/G9IOBjagljBeat Writer / Columnist
Inside the long list of home run records set in 2019 https://t.co/Dulfih5NFSTV / Radio Network
In a truly Metsian way — with a sequence of events that neatly encapsulated their year — the Mets’ season ended Sunday with an extra-innings walk-off against the Braves. And so begins the wait for a decision on Mickey Callaway’s fate. Story: https://t.co/m7B8P1ZjKeBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Watch live as Mickey Callaway addresses the media following today’s season finale victory. https://t.co/CP7QzP9R2ZSuper Fan
